Residents survey destruction after storms, possible tornadoes tear through Long Island

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. — Severe weather tore through the tri-state area Saturday, bringing heavy rain, bursts of hail and even possible tornadoes.

“I peaked out my window and it looked like the Wizard of Oz flying by,” Carol Nelson said. “It was very scary.”

Now, residents on Long Island — which seemed to sustain the majority of the destruction — are picking up the pieces.

Here’s a video of my brothers and I intercepting an apparent tornado crossing Sunrise Highway on Long Island around 3:39PM. Lots of debris as it crossed the road. (1/2) #tornado #longisland #liwx @NWSNewYorkNY pic.twitter.com/jSzDM4cXGZ — Mark Doucet (@MarkDoucet55) November 13, 2021

Levittown resident Ed Warch, whose neighbor’s home fell victim to a decades-old oak tree, said he was “stunned” by the destruction.

Elsewhere in the town, residents said they watched a tornado touch down in the streets. According to those residents, the twister decimated power lines and shook homes.

“It did sound like a train going through my yard,” Tippon O’Toole said.

No major injuries have been reported as a result of the storm, but residents are shaken nonetheless.

“We never have weather like this,” Nelson, who’s lived in Levittown for decades. “We have storms, but not like a tornado.”

The National Weather Service is sending crews to survey the damage Sunday morning, and should be able to verify any reports of a tornado touching down by noon.