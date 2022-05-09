NEW YORK (PIX11) — One in four New York City children don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

According to a new report from City Harvest, overall childhood hunger in the city remains 55% higher than pre-pandemic levels. More than 7 million children benefited from City Harvest’s community food programs in 2021.

Since the start of 2022, City Harvest has served about 525,000 children a month — a 55% increase from pre-pandemic levels. The organization found that 88% of food pantry users are children.

City Harvest launched its annual Share Lunch Fight Hunger campaign Monday. It runs through June 3. The program invites New Yorkers to donate money they would otherwise spend on food for themselves; the donations help feed more than 15,000 New York City families in a time where access to free school lunches may be limited.

“As summer nears, families across New York City are struggling amid surging prices for food, rent and other necessities — all at a time when free school lunch will be harder to access,” Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest, said.