A Wildwood bar will be closed for the entire summer for repeated violations of COVID-19 health and safety orders.

Under a negotiated settlement with state alcohol regulators, Shamrock Beef & Ale will have its liquor license suspended from May 1 through Sept. 30.

Sara Ambrico, one of the bar’s managers, says its last operating day was last Saturday.

It will not try to operate without alcohol during the license suspension, instead reopening Oct. 1.

Ambrico says the bar tried to comply with state regulations, spending thousands of dollars on modifications.