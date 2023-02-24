NEW YORK (PIX11) — With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reaching the one-year mark, the Biden administration committed to $2 billion in aid to Ukraine’s defense effort on Friday.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who represents Brooklyn, joined PIX11 Morning News to discuss the aid package.

“Certainly House Democrats stand behind President Biden’s effort to stand with the people of Ukraine in their incredibly brave and courageous fight against Russian aggression and the war that was launched one year ago,” said Jeffries.

Jeffries also touched on Republicans’ release of surveillance footage showing the Jan. 6 riots, the implications of the United States potentially defaulting on its debt, New York City’s migrant crisis, and more.

