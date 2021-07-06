Summer Rising: New NYC summer school program begins

NEW YORK CITY — New York’s free summer school program for children across the five boroughs kicks off Tuesday, weeks after a tumultuous school year came to an end.

The Summer Rising program is available to every New York City student in grades K-12, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The city has angled Summer Rising as a program to help children who’ve had a rough school year due to the pandemic.

It’s a chance for them to be back with their classmates and engage in several kinds of activities.

But there are concerns that the program isn’t prepared to meet the needs of up to 250,000 students.

Summer Rising is a joint program that combines traditional academic support with enrichment programming from the Department of Education and the Department of Youth and Community Development.

The program incorporates field trips, outdoor recreation and the arts.

City officials have said the summer school program will address academic and emotional needs of youth through tailored support.

According to the city’s Summer Rising website, the program will create a bridge back to school in the fall and give parents peace of mind as they return to work.

The program is available to every public school student, including those with disabilities.

However, some parents have said their kids have been stuck on waitlists and unable to get into the expanded summer program.

City officials then addressed the enrollment issues and assigned each child to their home school or one nearby, even if it was at full capacity, ultimately creating potential logistical problems and improper staffing.

Some school principals have also criticized the Department of Education’s preparation for the program.

Mayor de Blasio will join school leaders Tuesday morning to celebrate the first day of Summer Rising and welcome students and families at P.S. 6, the Norma Adams Clemons Academy, in Brooklyn.