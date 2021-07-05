Some NYC parents call for remote learning to continue at schools

Remote learning has posed a huge logistical problem for New York City schools, so the mayor and schools chancellor got rid of it altogether for the upcoming school year, but some parents are now fighting to keep the option on the table.

Out of 1 million COVID tests at schools, less than 1% have come back positive, yet 60% of New York City students finished out the school year remote learning.

Chancellor Meisha Porter made it clear to a group of parents at a virtual town hall that she thought students should be in school.

“I believe that students have to be in the classroom with their teachers and the best learning happens in person,” she said.

Students and parents came together to talk about their stories of remote learning being a success, leaving them less stressed, feeling safe and therefore less anxious.

The Department of Education has a home and hospital education plan for medically fragile students but social worker and I’RAISE GIRLS AND BOYS founder Shanequa Moore pointed to a study on the psychiatric impact of COVID-19 on New York City students.

“Ninety percent felt safer at home,over 80% afraid of dying or loved ones dying, over 35% lost a loved one due to COVID a rise in kids feeling sadder and angrier,” Moore said.