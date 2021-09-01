Shouting anti-vax spectators cleared from Education Committee hearing ahead of NYC school reopening

NEW YORK — Shouting anti-vaccination spectators were cleared from the City Council chambers during an Education Committee hearing on Wednesday as lawmakers discussed school reopening plans.

Councilman Mark Treyger, who heads the committee, ordered the sergeant-at-arms to clear out the spectators after they shouted down Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter, Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi and others.

Students are set to return to New York City classrooms for in-person learning in under two weeks.

Councilman Mark Levine, who heads the Health Committee, said many of the spectators were anti-vaxxers.

“We are not letting this derail us,” he said. “NYC will offer student vaccination (with parent/guardian permission) in all middle and high schools first week of school.”

He said the anti-vaccination and anti-mask protestors shared a “stunning amount of garbage.”

“Science is under assault, including in New York City,” he said. “We can’t take this fight for granted.”