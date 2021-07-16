NEW YORK — An ambitious plan to overhaul public schools across the country will be unveiled Friday on Capitol Hill.

Congressman Jamaal Bowman, who represents the Bronx and parts of Westchester, is introducing a $1.4 trillion measure known as The Green New Deal for public schools.

This comes on the heels of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s announcement last week, outlining his Education Recovery Plan, which focused on creating equity in New York City public schools.

Bowman spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to share his plan on how it would help schools and students nationwide.