NYC schools: Eric Adams expected to pick David Banks as DOE head, sources say

NEW YORK — Mayor-elect Eric Adams is expected to announce David Banks as his pick to head up the nation’s largest school system on Thursday, sources told PIX11 News.

New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter announced she’d be stepping down from the job at the end of the year. Adams is set to take office on Jan. 1, 2022.

The mayor-elect has called the Department of Education “one of the greatest embarrassments in our city.” He’s promised an overhaul.

Banks helped open the first Eagle Academy for Young Men in the South Bronx in 2004.

He found that students need to be engaged with a curriculum that matters to them.

“Whether it’s cultural curriculum or it’s community curriculum that’s around things that they can see every day,” Banks previously told PIX11 News. “Boys want to get up, they want to move, all children do.”

Banks and Porter go way back: Banks was the founding principal at Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice where Porter continued his work.

“If you go to one school to find two chancellors, it says a lot about that school and that community and the work that came out of there and also from the Bronx,” Ross Porter when she announced she’d be stepping down. “And so I’m super excited for what is to come and wish David all the best.”

Part of Adams’ election campaign included universal dyslexia screening for public school students and a promise of more support for students with special needs.

Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers union, told PIX11 News he’s looking forward to working with Adams to expand the gifted and talented program and increase the graduation rate through vocational education.

A UFT spokesperson declined to comment on Banks until after Adams makes an official announcement.