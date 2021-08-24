A teacher wears a mask while teaching remotely from her classroom in New York City on Sept. 24, 2020. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Remote learning remains off the table for immunocompromised students in New York City, but they will be given the option of having a licensed instructor teach them at home, the Department of Education told PIX11 on Tuesday.

A DOE spokesperson said the in-home instruction program has been around since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our home instruction program, which benefits a small number of children who are medically unable to attend school, will continue as it did pre-pandemic, and we will work with families to tailor the instruction based on the medical needs of each child,” the spokesperson said.

New York City officials have been consistent with their stance on a full return to in-person learning, making sure parents know there will be no fully remote option in the fall.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DOE said: “Our young people cannot lose another year of in-person learning, which is why we are welcoming all students back on Sept. 13. Our multi-layered approach to safety has made schools among the safest places to be in the city, and schools are inviting families to open houses this summer where they can see it for themselves.”

When asked about remote options for unvaccinated students who need to quarantine, Mayor Bill de Blasio did not offer much clarity on what learning would look like.

Families who wish to apply for home instruction should speak with their school’s administrators. For more information about the process, visit https://www.schools.nyc.gov/school-life/health-and-wellness/504-accommodations.