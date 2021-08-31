NEW YORK — New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi has agreed to testify at the City Council’s Wednesday oversight hearing on the Department of Education’s school reopening plans, according to Councilman Mark Treyger.

Treyger, who is the chair of the City Council’s Committee on Education, announced the news on Tuesday’s PIX11 Morning News.

“Initially, my main concern is that we don’t even have a vaccine yet for young children,” Treyger said. “I spoke to a number of high school principals yesterday, and I have even more concerns.”

Treyger said many of the city’s safety protocols center around knowing who is vaccinated, in terms of who gets tested and who needs to quarantine.

However, according to the councilman, many city parents are not aware that they can indicate their child’s vaccination status through an online portal.

“We’re a few weeks away from the start of school…We don’t know who’s vaccinated,” Treyger said, adding that he plans to address at Wednesday’s hearing.

New of Chokshi joining the anticipated hearing comes after we learned NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter would also be testifying, news Treyger broke on PIX on Politics, which airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. on PIX11.

Porter will be questioned on the lack of a centralized remote option for families, according to Treyger.

Watch Treyger’s interview from Sunday’s PIX on Politics:

De Blasio has repeatedly said there will not be a remote option for students. However, on Thursday, Porter said that while immunocompromised students will not receive remote learning, they will be given the option of having a licensed instructor teach them at home, or have individual or small group instruction online.

President of the United Federation of Teachers Michael Mulgrew said Friday remote learning was still an option for some, but not like how it was last year for the majority of students.

Mulgrew also criticized the mayor, who has said remote learning is off the table.

“It’s just not realistic,” he said.