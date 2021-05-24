A teacher leads her students into an elementary school in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — New York City public schools will fully reopen in September with no remote option, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

De Blasio made the announcement during an interview on MSNBC “Morning Joe.”

“One million kids will be back in their classroom in September, all in-person, no remote,” the mayor said. “You can’t have a full recovery without full-strength schools, everyone back sitting in those classrooms, kids learning again.”

Come Sept. 13, all students, educators and staffers are expected to return to the classroom full-time for the first time in 18 months, according to the NYC Department of Education Press Secretary.

Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, said in a statement open houses will be held to ensure schools will be safe.

“There is no substitute for in-person instruction. NYC educators want their students physically in front of them. We want as many students back in school as safely possible. We are glad the Department of Education will hold open houses to show parents how safe our schools are. We still have concerns about the safety of a small number of students with extreme medical challenges. For that small group of students, a remote option may still be necessary.”

The mayor previously said students won’t be required to receive COVID-19 vaccines despite Pfizer vaccine’s eligibility age lowered to those ages 12 to 15.

The mayor said he’s excited about the new approval for teenage use, but said health and safety measures in schools are getting the job done.

Mayor de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter are expected to announce more details during the mayor’s press briefing Monday at 10 a.m.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy also announced last week that all schools will reopen in September for full-time, in-person learning.