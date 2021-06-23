NEW YORK — As a school year unlike any other comes to a close, the head of New York City’s largest teachers union is warning that the city could face a possible teacher shortage ahead of the next school year.

With students and teachers wrapping up the last full week of classes, United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on the past year and what lies ahead.

“We might be. I’ll let you know in September,” Mulgrew said, nodding his head, when asked if the city could see a shortage of teachers like many other parts of the state and country.

“New York City has always been able to stay outside that, but I don’t know if that’s going to continue,” he said. “I think we might start seeing a shortage for the first time in a while,” Mulgrew added.

Mulgrew also spoke on working with new Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter, the city’s new Summer Rising summer school program, the potential for a remote option in the fall, talks on reducing class sizes and more.

