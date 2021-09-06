NYC parents worried about potential for mold in Ida-flooded schools

NEW YORK — Parents already worried about the return to in-person learning shared a new concern Monday after rain from Ida impacted more than 230 schools: mold.

While more than 170 of the 234 impacted schools were already fully operational as of Friday, parents were still wary ahead of the Sept. 13 first day of class.

Kaliris Salas, a parent at Central park East, said the boiler room where the HVAC system is controlled was flooded. She said nine buildings in the district were impacted by Ida’s flash floods.

Video of Erasmus Hall High School in Flatbush shows water gush down a stairwell and flow through hallways.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, while touring flood-damaged area in Queens, told PIX11 schools are a priority.

“We are going to throw everything we got at it,” he said, promising to only open school buildings if they’re safe.