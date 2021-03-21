NYC high schools reopen Monday for in-person learning

Reopening Schools

coronavirus new york city high school

Students work on laptops during online lessons at West Brooklyn Community High School in New York on Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK — New York City high school students will return to classrooms on Monday for the first time since November. 

About 55,000 students in grades 9-12 are expected to resume in-person learning

Teens across the five boroughs have been learning remotely since Nov. 19, when a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations prompted the city to close all buildings and shift students to distance learning.

The Department of Education then gradually reopened buildings for in-person learning, starting with elementary school students in December and middle schoolers in February.

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed guidance on social distancing in classrooms — from 6 feet down to 3 feet — Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday that the city would give parents another chance to opt into in-person learning this academic year.

Similar to the DOE’s phased reopening plan, the opt-in period will begin this week for 3-K, pre-kindergarten, elementary and District 75 schools, according to the mayor.

Details about opt-in periods for middle and high school students were expected to be announced in the coming days.

