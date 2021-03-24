NYC expands 3-K program to all 32 school districts

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the expansion of New York City’s 3-K for All program Wednesday, bringing the initiative to all school districts across the five boroughs.

Beginning September, the city will have an additional 16,500 children in 3-K programs across the city’s 32 school districts.

“We are now going to be able to reach thousands and thousands more kids with 3-K,” Mayor de Blasio said.

Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter also celebrated the expansion, saying 3-K and pre-K programs are great for young children as it “gives a strong start to their academic life.”

The program expansion also helps the city close achievement and opportunity gaps across the city, the schools chancellor said.

The 3-K program provides free, full-day, high-quality childhood education to families and is expected to enroll about 40,000 children by the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Mayor de Blasio attributed the expansion to the stimulus bill, which had funding allocated to education.

Parents can apply their child to 3-K in the calendar year they turn three. For instance, a parent whose child was born in 2018 can apply for 3-K programs that begin in fall 2021.