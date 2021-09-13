FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, student Tai Nguyen, right, works on his laptop as instructor Chaya Baras, left, helps student Kenny Scottborough, 19, navigate an online lesson at West Brooklyn Community High School in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK — As over a million New York City students head back to school Monday, the Department of Education’s health screening website for staff, students and visitors experienced temporary outages Monday morning.

For many users, the NYD DOE Health Screening website was either not loading at all, loaded partially or very slowly.

As of around 8:45 a.m., it seemed the website was back up and loading as expected.

“All DOE employees, students, families and visitors seeking to enter DOE buildings must complete a health screening before entering DOE facilities,” a advisory on the site reads.

The health screening must be completed each day, with results resetting at midnight each day, according to the city.

“We’ve heard this from some parents and we are addressing technical issues,” a DOE spokesperson told PIX11 earlier in the morning. “The health screening can be administered at the school verbally or on a paper form, if parents find the health screening site isn’t working for them.”

✅#BackToSchoolNYC reminder: every student & staff member must complete the Health Screening Form prior to entering the school building.



We recommend bookmarking https://t.co/voTpC5zPC0 so you can quickly and easily complete the form before sending your child to school each day. — NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) September 12, 2021

Students and staff are supposed to be able to provide the results of the screening upon entering the building, whether on their phone or a printout.