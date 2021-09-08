NYC Catholic schools welcome students back to classroom for new academic year

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — School is officially back in session for the Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of New York.

There are some new rules in place compared to last year. Vaccines will be encouraged but not mandatory, which differs from the New York City public school system, which starts class next week.

Masks, though, will be mandatory, and children will be put into “pods” or groups to limit the exposure and spread of potential COVID-19.

The Archdiocese detailed what’s being done in classrooms and other areas of schools in a 41-page booklet.

Superintendent Michael Deegan spoke with PIX11’s Michelle Ross on Wednesday about the new school year and how the Archdiocese is keeping kids safe in the classroom.

While some parents felt anxious dropping off their children at the Academy of St. Paul and St. Ann, others, like Crystal Voiley, feel assured and have faith.

“I’m not nervous because they went to school all last year anyway,” Voiley said. “I rather them at school because I don’t think they learn too much while at home.”

There will be no remote or hybrid learning model option this year for the Archdiocese.

