NEW YORK — As New York City continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the city unveiled a plan Thursday that would help jumpstart the academic achievement for all students.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter were joined by officials to announce the NYC Universal Academic Recovery Plan.

“Schools coming back full strength in September is going to be one of the most essential things we do in the recovery of New York City,” the mayor said, “We have to help them recover academically, emotionally in so many ways” and close the COVID achievement gap.

The whole foundation of the plan will be literacy, according to the mayor.

Components of the plan:

Literacy for All All students reading on grade level by third grade Class size reduction Universal Literacy Coaches

Universal Mosaic Curriculum NYC-made academically, rigorous, inclusive Infusion of new culturally-responsive books in every classroom Brand new support materials Targeted professional development

Devices for digital citizens Delivery 175,000 more devices Guarantee device for every student Computer Science 4 All to 400,000 students Train over 5,000 educators in Computer Science

Special Education investments Launch afterschool and Saturday Programs Open 800 more Special Education Pre-K seats by 2022 Expand committees on preschool special education

College and career ready Free, afterschool personalized college counseling Universal College Financial Aid Guidance in multiple languages 48 new virtual AP courses and restore College Now to serve 22,000 students Student success centers for 34 high schools



“This is a turning point moment,” the mayor said.

The schools chancellor said the plan was created after talking with everyone, including teachers, educators, families and students.

“Everyone shared their hopes and dreams for how we move our system forward,” Porter said.

The mayor emphasized the plan is universal, which is meant for the whole system. It would simplify and clarify work for educators that would help students learn, according to the mayor.

He said the plan would be implemented in the next few years.