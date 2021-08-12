Masks required for all students, staff at Brooklyn, Queens Catholic schools

NEW YORK — A mask mandate has been issued for all Brooklyn and Queens Catholic schools when classes resume in September, the Diocese of Brooklyn announced Thursday.

All students, staff and faculty will be required to wear masks beginning on the first day of school, Sept. 8, according to the Office of the Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Brooklyn.

Additionally, school officials will continue to encourage vaccinations, social distancing, hand washing and hand hygiene while maintaining daily cleaning and sanitizing, according to officials.

The Diocese of Brooklyn includings 69 Catholic Academies and Parish Schools in Brooklyn and Queens.

Parents have also been reminded to keep their children home if they are sick and will need medical clearance before returning to in-person learning.

“As the numbers of Coronavirus cases continue to spike in children, and the overall numbers of hospitalizations in New York City are on the rise, this is the most responsible approach to take when we begin the new school year. I know the return to these safety measures is not the situation parents, teachers or students were hoping to be the case in the 2021-2022 school year, but we cannot ignore the trends,” said Superintendent Dr. Thomas Chadzutko.

Currently, the New York State Department of Health recommends school districts adopt universal indoor masking for all based on data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also said in July New York City public school students will still have to wear masks in school.