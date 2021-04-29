Jersey City public schools reopen Thursday

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — For the first time in more than a year, Jersey City students returned to classrooms for in-person learning Thursday.

Thousands of students from pre-K through third grade are back in the school building under a “hybrid” model.

Parents have been advised to take their child’s temperature, complete the COVID-19 questionnaire before heading to school. As students enter school buildings, they will pass through a camera-type device that monitors their temperature and will be directed to step on shoe-sanitizing mats.

About 38% of parents planned to send their students back for in-person learning, according to a survey.

Students continuing remote learning must continue to sign into class to maintain attendance and receive instruction.

The reopening comes following a back-and-forth between parents and the school board about the decision.

The school district initially shelved original plans to bring students back — which had been set for April 26 — saying students would return to classrooms the next academic year.

However, the board reversed course following backlash from parents and the city’s mayor, Steven Fulop, and the teachers’ union.

“The district’s focus continues to be on doing what’s best for children,” the board said in the email. “When the district made the difficult decision to remain closed, that decision was guided by science and the realities of safely staffing a district of 30,000 students for in-person and remote learning simultaneously. The increased concerns of parents, especially those with young children, have made us reconsider the decision.”

Students in grades 4 through 12 will be able to return May 10, according to the Board of Education.