How the ‘COVID slide’ will impact students returning to school

After another pandemic-disrupted school year, experts say parents and teachers will need to take extra steps to help students with not only their education, but also their emotional and mental well being.

More than 90% of households with students did some form of remote learning during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio has insisted there won’t be a remote option for the upcoming academic year.

The impact of extended school closures and the coronavirus pandemic has fallen unevenly across communities. Black and Latino families, who were more likely to get sick or face serious health consequences from the virus, tended to keep their children in remote learning at higher rates even as districts increasingly offered in-person options.

Dr. Peter Faustino, a school psychologist, said students of different ages will be impacted in different ways. Schools need to look at multi-tiered systems of support, he said.

He shared more guidance in the video above.