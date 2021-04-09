Students line up to have their temperature checked before entering P.S. 179 elementary school in the Kensington neighborhood of Brooklyn on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

NEW YORK CITY — Friday is the last day for New York City public school parents to choose to send their children back to school for in-person learning for the remainder of the school year.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the new opt-in period back in March and it is the final opt-in period for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Parents can opt their child back into in-person learning through the Department of Education’s website.

The opt-in period ends as the mayor announced the city was ending it’s “two-case” COVID-19 school closure rule, and replacing it with a new “four-case” rule.

“Our goal, as always, is to have as many kids in school as we can do appropriately, safely, smartly and as many kids in five-day-a-week instruction as possible,” the mayor said when he announced the new opt-in period.

The news came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed guidance on social distancing in classrooms.

In-person learning for the school year began with staggered approach by grade — starting with elementary schools Sept. 29, followed by middle and high schools Oct. 1.

However, when the city reached a conservative 3% test positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average on Nov. 19, Mayor de Blasio shut down schools.

Elementary and special needs schools eventually reopened on Dec. 7. Middle schools followed Feb. 25, and finally city high schools on March 22.