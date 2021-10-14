Families say students are missing key instructional staff at NYC schools

Several families with students enrolled in New York City public schools reached out to PIX11 News to say their child was missing their paraprofessional in their school building — often times a teaching assistant or instructional aide — and having trouble staying in school or even getting to school.

The education advocacy group Parents to Improve School Transportation New York said it’s trying to help a number of families match with a paraprofessional to get children back in schools, saying there are dozens with a lapse in coverage.

A Spokesperson for the Department of Education pushed back in a lengthy statement to PIX11 News:

“All students should have access to the services they’re entitled to, and we have quickly brought in qualified reinforcements to ensure schools have appropriate staff coverage. There are 4,000 qualified substitute paraprofessionals in our schools right now, and we have dedicated teams doing all they can to meet the needs of every child.”

“We have made free, prepaid transportation service available for families to ensure every child can get to and from school safely in the rare case that there is a lapse in their bus para assignment. We are reaching out to these families to make sure they know this option is available to them.“

“We have ~23,000 paraprofessionals this school year, of which ~21,600 are vaccinated, and have 4,000 qualified substitute paraprofessionals in schools right now. We’ve grown the vaxxed substitute para pool by more than 1,800 in the last month and continue to clear more each day.

“Altogether, we’ve deployed approximately ~1,000 Central staff to ensure our schools have the support they need, the vast majority of whom have pedagogical licenses.

“We have an entire team at Central who have been meeting daily to go over every sub application that’s in process to ensure it’s moving along as rapidly as possible.”