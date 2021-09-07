Crews work to repair damage caused by Ida in NYC schools

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens — The School Construction Authority has been working around the clock since flash floods from Ida left more than 230 schools damaged.

Rep. Grace Meng said George Ryan Junior High School in Fresh Meadows was one of the schools in her district most heavily damaged.

She plans to bring the need for school improvements to the president’s attention.

The Department of Education is optimistic the nine school buildings left to be repaired from the hurricane will be finished in time to welcome back students for in-person learning in less than a week.

Of the 234 buildings impacted by the storm, 225 are fully operational, and there are no damages that would prevent them from a full opening, the Department of Education said in a statement to PIX11 News.

While the majority of schools saw flooding to their basements, all school supplies that were lost to water damage will also be replaced at no cost to the school.

Congresswoman Meng said funding for schools will continue to be a topic discussed with the president to ensure a safe and healthy return for students and teachers dealing with another year in a pandemic.