Back-to-school fears: Psychologist’s tips for helping kids (and parents) deal with anxiety

NEW YORK — Students will soon return to school, many back in a classroom for the first time after more than a year of online learning.

While some parents are worried about their kids and socialization, some children have their own anxiety over the return and the unknown future.

Doctor Mary Alvord, a psychologist who specializes in resilience, stress management and anxiety disorders in children and teens, joined the PIX11 Morning News to discuss these issues.

Alvord shared tips for parents on how to help children deal with their stress and manage their fears.