51,000 NYC public school students opted into in-person learning, DOE says

School staff greet students as they arrive for in-person classes outside Public School 188, The Island School, in Manhattan on Sept. 29, 2020. (AP)

NEW YORK — About 51,000 New York City public school students opted back in for in-person learning during the city’s recent enrollment period, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter said Monday.

The students, who were participating in the city’s all-remote learning program, will return to classrooms on April 26, according to the mayor.

The new influx of students is not expected to impact the number of days per week that current in-person students are scheduled to be in the classroom,” de Blasio said.

“We feel very good about our ability to bring kids back, get them a great education in-person, maximize the number of kids that will be going five days a week, with the team that we have now,” the mayor said during a COVID briefing.

Friday marked the final day for families to choose to send their children back to school buildings for the remainder of the academic year.

De Blasio had announced the new opt-in period in March after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed guidelines for social distancing in classrooms, allowing students to sit 3 feet apart.

The revised COVID-19 recommendations represented a turn away from the 6-foot standard that forced many schools to remove desks from classrooms, stagger scheduling and take other steps to keep children away from one another.

Chancellor Porter said there are still about 28,000 teachers with health accommodations or exemptions that allow them to work from home because of COVID-19, which also impacts the city’s ability to fully bring students back to classrooms.

“We’re working to reset for next year. We are in a very different place than we were a year ago today, and so we’re looking forward to resetting what our system looks like with our staff members coming back,” Porter said.

When asked about the next academic year, de Blasio said he expects “an entirely different environment” as more New Yorkers get vaccinated against COVID every day.

“So, we’ll be resetting all the rules as we go into the next school year,” he added.

Editor’s Note: Mayor de Blasio initially announced 50,000 students opted back into in-person learning, however, the city Department of Education later corrected the number to about 51,000.