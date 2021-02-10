Skip to content
PIX11
New York, NY
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Cuomo Crisis
Local News
Brooklyn
Bronx
Long Island
Manhattan
Queens
Staten Island
New Jersey
Video
News
Coronavirus
Created Equal
National News
National Politics
Reopening Schools
Business
Small Business Spotlight
Entertainment
Monica Makes It Happen
Changemakers
It’s a G Thing
Mary Murphy’s Mysteries
Photo Galleries
Video
Morning News
Ben Aaron
The O List
Marysol Castro
Pivot
Hidden New York
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily and Hourly Forecast
Maps and Radar
Weather Science
Weather Alerts
Watch Live
Video
Sports
Yankees
Mets
Traffic
PIX11
PIX11 News Team
PIX11 TV Listings
Where to find PIX11
PIX11 News App
PIX11 Partners
About Us
Contact PIX11
Report It!
Calendar
PIX11 Careers
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Reopening Schools
Who is new NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter?
Video
NYC middle schools reopen for in-person learning
Schools face social worker shortage amid unprecedented student trauma
Still no timeline for NYC high schoolers as middle schools reopen Thursday
Schools chancellor discusses middle school reopenings, vaccinations, mental health
More Reopening Schools Headlines
School standardized testing can be delayed but not canceled, feds say
City, student groups look to ease mental health issues
State reverses, allows NYC to mandate student COVID-19 testing for in-person learning
AP FACT CHECK: Biden and his shifting goalposts on schools
NYC schools barred from requiring COVID testing consent forms from students
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
Carranza, parents say state budget robs NYC students
UFT president talks reopening of NYC middle schools
Paterson schools extend remote learning into May
Lawsuit says special needs students denied essential services
Trending Stories
PIX11 Live
Yankee Stadium, Javits Center to offer overnight vaccinations
Video
Woman who stole from slain LI teen’s memorial, fatally ran over the teen’s mother gets 9 months in jail
Woman arrested after 12-year-old foster child found tethered to a fan with chains, padlocks in Newark
Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett speaks out
Some local independent pharmacies offer vaccines in NYC
Video
NJ woman sentenced to 50 years for forcing 17-year-old girl into sex work
Business booming for Brooklyn liquor store
Video
Connect with PIX11 Online
Don't Miss
Where to find New York’s Very Own
How textbooks, classroom resources have racism built in, and how to make education more inclusive
Video
PIX11 COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Latest Video
How independent pharmacies are helping the vaccination effort
Video
Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive with sites giving shots 24 hours a day
Video
Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ
Video
Ali, Frazier and the Fight of the Century 50 years later
Video
Advocates call out heavy handed policing against juveniles
Video
Split Senate votes to begin COVID-19 relief bill debate, right after they read all 628 pages aloud
Video
Cold this weekend — but next weekend is WOW
Video
House passes police reform bill, though Senate battle is just beginning
Video
Hazlet's Hope Network gives hope to those with addiction problems
Video