NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — The $550 million renovation of David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center will be completed in October 2022, two years ahead of schedule.

The project will transform the concert hall and home of the New York Philharmonic into a world-class venue, further supporting New York City’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

Empire State Development is providing up to $6.5 million to accelerate the transformation of David Geffen Hall, including approximately 21,000 square feet of renovated and expanded public space in and around the hall.

The project will support $600 million in economic activity in 6,000 jobs for New Yorkers. The project exceeded its inclusion benchmarks, with 42% construction participation by minority and women-owned businesses, also averaging 52% of people working on the project from underrepresented communities.

Seating 2,200, the new hall is slightly smaller than the last for better acoustics. It includes a staggered moving stage and chandeliers that drop from the ceiling to mimic fireflies.

“Lincoln Center is a central piece of New York’s cultural heart and the new David Geffen Hall, complete with expanded public and community spaces, will make that heart beat even stronger,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Restaurants in Lincoln Center area say this is the perfect time to add more shows to the area as they are just starting to feel recovery from a two-year pandemic.