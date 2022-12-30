NEW YORK — PIX11 remembers some of the entertainers, political figures, and icons that the world lost this year.

Queen Elizabeth II, 96

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II smiles while receiving the President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis and his wife Paola Cassis during an audience at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in the history of the British Empire, ruling for more than 70 years. She had been a constant presence as Britain navigated the end of empire, the swinging 60s, the labor strife of the 1980s, international terrorism, Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic. She died on Sept. 8, at the age of 96.

Aaron Carter, 34

Singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of “Saints & Strangers” at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., Nov. 9, 2015. Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at his home in Southern California. He was 34. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, was an American singer and rapper. He rose to fame as a child star, first as a singer and later as an actor in film and television shows like “Lizzie McGuire” and “7th Heaven.” He’s most well-known for his sophomore album “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” which was released in 2000 which featured his hit single “I Want Candy.” Carter died on Nov. 5 in his California home at the age of 34.

Olivia Newton-John, 73

Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John attends the 2018 G’Day USA Los Angeles Gala in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 2018. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Olivia Newton-John was a British singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur and activist. Best known for her role as Sandy Olsson in “Grease” and her 1981 smash hit “Physical,” the singer was passionate about the environment and animal rights. She died at her Southern California ranch on Aug. 8, at the age of 73.

Bob Saget, 65

In this Aug. 3, 2008, file photo, actor and roastee Bob Saget speaks at the “Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget,” in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File)

Bob Saget was an American stand-up comedian, actor and television host. Born in Philadelphia, Saget was best known for his roles as TV dad Danny Tanner in ‘Full House’ and ‘Fuller House.’ He died on on Jan. 9, 2022, at the age of 65.

Takeoff

Takeoff of Migos performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Crystal Palace Park, London, England, on Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, File)

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. They first broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013. The song was remixed by Drake, heightening its popularity.

Rapper Takeoff was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley, allegedly while playing dice, according to reports. He was 28.

Robbie Coltrane, 72

Robbie Coltrane arrives in Trafalgar Square, central London, for the world premiere of “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2.”(AP Photo/Jonathan Short, File)

Robbie Coltrane was a Scottish actor and comedian. He was best known for playing the beloved character Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movie franchise. Coltrane died on Oct. 14, 2022, at the age of 72.

Ray Liotta, 67

Ray Liotta attends the “Marriage Story” premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival in New York on Oct. 4, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Ray Liotta was a New Jersey-born actor. He started his career in musical theater and eventually earned a recurring role on the soap opera “Another World” out of college. Liotta later became best known for his roles in “Field of Dreams” and “Goodfellas,” portraying “Shoeless” Joe Jackson and mob associate Henry Hill. He died on May 26, 2022 at the age of 67.

Sidney Poitier, 94

Actor Sidney Poitier poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. on June 2, 2008. Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Sidney Poitier was a Bahamian-American actor and star from the Golden Age of Hollywood. He was the first Black man to win a Best Actor Oscar for the 1993 film “Lilies in the Field.” Poitier died on Jan. 6, 2022 at the age of 94.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss appears at the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation in New York on May 16, 2022. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was an American dancer, choreographer and TV personality. Boss was best known as the DJ and co-host of Elle DeGeneres’ former talk show. He died on Dec. 13, 2022, at the age of 40.

Kirstie Alley, 71

In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of HBO’s “Girls” fourth season in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Kirstie Alley was an American actress best known for role in the 1980s sitcom “Cheers” and the hit film series “Look Who’s Talking.” She won an Emmy in 1994 for her performance in the telefilm “David’s Closet” and received another nomination for her role as Veronica Chase in her own show, “Veronica’s Closet.” She died on Dec. 5, 2022 at the age of 71.

Louie Anderson, 68

Actor-comedian Louie Anderson appears at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2016. A spokesman for Anderson says he is being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Louie Anderson was an American stand-up comedian, actor, author and game show host. Anderson had a more than four-decades long career and remained a familiar face on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show “Family Feud” from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and in frequent late-night talk show appearances. He died on Jan. 21, 2022, at the age of 68.

Coolio, 59

Rapper Coolio of “Coolio’s Rules” performs during day 13 of the NBC Universal 2008 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour.(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Coolio was a Grammy-award winning rapper and actor. He had multiple smash hits in the mid-‘90s, including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage.” He was best known to those born in the late 90s from his theme song and intro to the hit Nickelodeon comedy series “Kenan and Kel.” The rapper died on Sept. 28, 2022 at the age of 59.

James Caan, 82

James Caan attends the 2016 Summer TCA “Hallmark Event” on July 27, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Caan, whose roles included “The Godfather,” “Brian’s Song” and “Misery,” died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at age 82. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

James Caan was an American actor, best known for his role as “Sonny” Corleone in “The Godfather,” which landed him an Academy Award and Golden Globe nomination. He also played Will Ferrell’s father in the Christmas comedy, “Elf.” Caan died on July 6, 2022 at the age of 82.