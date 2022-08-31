NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday marks 25 years since the death of Britain’s Diana, Princess of Wales in a Paris car crash, a tragedy felt around the world.

Charlie Lankston, Femail editor at DailyMail.com, joined PIX11 Morning News to discuss the enduring legacy of the People’s Princess.

“To put it as lightly as possible, her legacy remains such a huge part of British culture, in every different aspect,” said Lankston. “From the charity work that she did, to the enormous impact that her role within the royal family had, and indeed the toll that her death took on the monarchy as a whole.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.