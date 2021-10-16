Remains identified as those of Xavior Harrelson, Iowa 10-year-old missing since May

This image provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety on May 28, 2021 shows Xavior Harrelson. (Iowa Department of Public Safety via AP)

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that remains found in September are those of Xavior Harrelson, a 10-year-old boy who disappeared in May, the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The sheriff said the boy’s cause of death would not be immediately released.

Mitch Mortvedt, with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, said Xavior’s death was being investigated as suspicious.

Xavior, of Montezuma, went missing from a rural Iowa trailer park days before his 11th birthday.

The remains were discovered in September by a farmer working in a field near where Xavior lived.