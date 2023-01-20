New York (PIX11) Another part of Jodi Arias’s story is the subject of the new lifetime movie ‘Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias’. This is a follow up to “Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret” which came out in 2013 and is one of Lifetime’s most successful true crime movies. Actress Celina Sinden portrays Jodi Arias in the film. She did a lot of research to help get into character.

This movie follows Jodi Arias after she is arrested for murdering her boyfriend. While being in prison, she becomes close with two inmates Donavan Bering and Tracy Brown. The three inmates spend a lot of time together and Donavan and Tracy are willing to do whatever Jodi asks of them. After Donavan is released from prison, she defends Jodi on social media. After Donavan learns more of the details from Jodi’s case after the trial starts she stops defending her.

‘Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias’ air on Lifetime at 8pm on January 21, 2023.