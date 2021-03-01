Reese’s unveils peanut butter cups – without the best ingredient!

News

by: Austin Kellerman, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups (The Hershey Company)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — The folks behind one of life’s greatest treasures, the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, have unveiled a new take on the classic snack that may leave a few of you scratching your heads.

It’s a peanut butter cup — without any chocolate!

Yes, really. It’s just a whole bunch of peanut butter inside of a package.

The Hershey Company is calling them the Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and says they’re “awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping and eye-popping.”

Instead of a chocolate outside, the cups have a peanut butter candy-flavored shell and ooey, gooey peanut butter on the inside.

“While launching a Reese’s Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we’re giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about,” said Margo McIlvaine, Reese’s Brand Manager. 

The treat will only be available for a limited time and should hit store shelves in early April.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs

COVID-19 in NYC: One year later

Created Equal: Inside deceptive interrogation techniques

New Yorkers rally for more COVID relief

New accuser details Cuomo harassment allegation

New Yorkers protest for new COVID relief bill

Roller coaster ride with frigid wind chills, then a mild mid-week

Iona Prep, Stepinac play 7-game series because of COVID restrictions

@PIX11News on Twitter