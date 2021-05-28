Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer showcases artwork at The Oculus

MANHATTAN — Some may know him as Chad Smith, drummer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, one of the best-selling bands of all time, with over 80 million records sold worldwide.

Now the member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group is using his drumsticks as paint brushes and his drums as a canvas, creating a different kind of art.

He’s one of more than100 artists featured at the MVVO AD art show at the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center.

“I’m very excited to be included in the show, and with all the other emerging artists here and the revitalizing of New York,” he told PIX11 News.

For Smith, creating art began five years ago. He later opened his first art exhibit in January 2020, and painting became an outlet during the pandemic.

When it comes to his creative process, he enjoys being in a dark room while playing the drums. He uses different colors and textures to each piece that’s become a form of expression that connects to the human spirit.

While his love of art has kept him busy through the pandemic, Smith said he and the rest of the band have no plans on giving up music anytime soon.

In the meantime, people can go on a journey through The Oculus and check out the art show through May 30th. The artworks from the show are also available for sale through the MVVO website.