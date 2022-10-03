NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the immediate threat from Hurricane Ian over in Florida, the focus has turned to helping survivors and starting to rebuild.

Josett Valdez, CEO of the South Florida Red Cross, joined PIX11 News by phone on Monday morning to discuss those efforts, as well as current conditions in the Sunshine State.

“It is pretty bad,” said Valdez of the situation on the ground in Florida, where 47 people had been confirmed dead as of Sunday. “It’s nothing like I’ve seen before.”

Valdez asked that anyone able to support the organization visit redcross.org, or text “IAN” to 90999.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.