QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A produce company in Queens has recalled enoki mushrooms distributed throughout the Northeast region due to concerns of potential listeria contamination, the FDA announced on Tuesday.

The recalled mushrooms were distributed by Utopia Foods Inc. to produce wholesalers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Massachusetts.

The product comes in a 200g, clear plastic package with the barcode 8928918610109. The mushrooms were distributed between Aug. 7 and Oct. 20 and have an expiration date of Oct. 26.

The potential contamination was caught by a routine sampling conducted by the State of West Virginia.

Anyone who bought the mushrooms should return them for a refund. Customers can also call Utopia Foods at 718-389-8898.

Listeria is a bacterium that can contaminate many foods. People who consume contaminated food can become infected with Listeriosis. Listeriosis significantly affects those who are pregnant, newborns, and adults aged 65 or older.

No illnesses have been reported or linked to this batch of mushrooms, according to the FDA.