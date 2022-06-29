BROOKLYN (PIX11) — R&B hitmaker R. Kelly is set to be sentenced Wednesday in a federal sex trafficking case, with prosecutors requesting a prison term of at least 25 years.

Kelly, 55, was convicted in 2021 of charges including racketeering and violating the Mann Act, a sex-trafficking statute, in what some have seen as a defining moment of the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct.

Now, Kelly will learn his fate during an appearance in Brooklyn federal court. Prosecutors want Kelly sentenced to a minimum of 25 years behind bars. But his legal team is seeking a term maxing out at 10 years, in part because they say he was molded by a traumatic and violent childhood that included his own sexual abuse.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly will impose sentencing after hearing victim impact statements. Kelly may address the court as well.

During a six-week trial in 2021, a jury heard testimony detailing how Kelly met his underage victims through his entourage, then forced them to endure perverse and degrading acts.

Separately, Kelly is facing federal child pornography and obstruction of justice charges in Chicago. A trial for those charges is set for Aug. 15.