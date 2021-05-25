Race to City Hall: Comptroller Candidates Forum

NEW YORK — PIX11, the 92nd Street Y, and City & State New York have partnered to bring the NYC comptroller candidates together for a panel that will inform New Yorkers as they decide this important race.

The event will be an in-person forum with comptroller candidates NY State Senator Brian Benjamin, NYC Councilmember Brad Lander, Zach Iscol, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, NY State Senator Kevin Parker, Terri Liftin, Reshma Patel, NY Assemblymember David Weprin, and NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

Read our explainer about the comptroller’s job here.

Moderated by PIX11’s James Ford and City & State’s Jeff Coltin, candidates will address important policies, their platforms, current events and why they should get your vote.

This event is part of Race to City Hall, a multi-part series of civic conversations with and between candidates, leading up to important local elections in New York City and State.

Watch the livestream at: https://livestream.com/92y/events/9657933

Current Comptroller Scott Stringer is term-limited and has joined a crowded field of Democrats who are running for mayor. The job title may not seem as glamorous as others in public service, but the comptroller plays an important role in government as the city’s chief financial officer.

So what does a NYC comptroller do?

The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the city’s finances, making the position — and who holds it — all the more critical.