CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — This is a piece by New York City Composer Caroline Shaw called Entr’acte.

The Queer Urban Orchestra chose the piece not only for its beauty but also because the composer identifies as queer. For the past 13 years since its founding, the Queer Urban Orchestra likes to highlight music by members of the LGBTQ community.

PIX11’s Magee Hickey has more in the video player.