Queens man sentenced to at least 26 years in prison for killing pregnant girlfriend: DA

Jennifer Irigoyen (left) was killed Feb. 3, 2019 after being stabbed repeatedly by her boyfriend. The man was sentenced to up to life in prison Feb. 17, 2022.

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Queens man who killed his pregnant girlfriend two years ago was sentenced Thursday, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced. He will be in prison for at least 26 years and 4 months after being found guilty of the heinous crime.

“Today’s sentence brings the defendant to justice for a brutal crime,” Katz said in a statement. “Inside the stairwell of her apartment building, the victim yelled out that the defendant was trying to kill her unborn child as he stabbed her in the neck, chest and abdomen.”

Anthony Hobson, 51, was sentenced for second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He was also found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon.

Hobson stabbed his girlfriend, then 35-year-old Jennifer Irigoyen, repeatedly with a steak knife on Feb 3., 2019. During the attack, Irigoyen screamed that Hobson was “trying to kill the baby.” She was 5 months pregnant at the time of her death.

Hobson fled the scene with the murder weapon, which was never recovered. He initially fled to Pennsylvania, but turned himself in to police five days after the attack.