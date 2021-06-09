Queens high school launches digital ‘Comfort Food’ cookbook to support families in need

Many are still struggling to get back on their feet after the pandemic left more than 900,000 without jobs last spring and, wanting to help, a Queens high school launched an initiative to support those families in need.

For the second time, the Martin Van Buren High School teamed up with the Alumni Alliance to create a digital cookbook that includes over 220 recipes from 72 countries. Each meal represents the diverse student body and their community.

Last year’s digital cookbook raised over $100,000; they’re hoping that money made from this year’s book will keep the shelves of their food pantry stocked.

Even though strides are being made to get New Yorkers back to work, there are many who are having a hard time making ends meet. Black and brown communities have been deeply impacted.

The initiative’s goal is to provide comfort to students and families hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. They want to create a solution for students who were forced to make a tough decision of whether to attend school or work to put food on the table.



It’s also been a collaborative effort: in addition to students participating, there are contributors from across the globe providing recipes as well.

You can find a downloadable link at this website and donate.

Proceeds from the cookbook will go to helping families find comfort in their time of need.