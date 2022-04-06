YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A night at the casino can be fun, especially if there’s a big cash out at the end, but if one isn’t careful, gambling can turn into an addiction.



Ed Domingo is the general manager of Empire City Casino in Yonkers where state officials and advocacy groups gathered on Wednesday to announce resources available for individuals who suffer from problem gambling.

“We know that most people can enjoy our entertainment offering and know that it is just a game, but when it stops being a game for some, we want them to know, we have the resources on site,” Domingo said.

Problem gambling is called the hidden addiction because many times, there are no clear signs.

The National Council on Problem Gambling estimates that two million adults in the United States, or one percent, meet the criteria for severe gambling problems. Four to six million adults, or two to three percent, have mild or moderate gambling problems.



Jim Maney is the council executive director.

“We do not want problem gambling,” Maney said. “It doesn’t help any of us. In fact, it hurts. It hurts the individual. It hurts the family. It hurts the community.”

Empire City Casino offers the voluntary self-exclusion program, which allows individuals to sign up on site on the spot. The gambler’s loyalty card will be deactivated and promotional mail will stop being sent.

Another option includes the industry’s first-ever QR code to put problem gamblers in touch with trained clinicians.



Robert Williams, executive director of the New York State Gaming Commission, debuted the QR code’s signage at the casino.

“We’ve introduced the new, technology-driven solution that will connect individuals in crisis with the help that they need at the moment of need,” Williams said.

It’s available to scan on advertising and promotional material and will soon be on the gaming floor.

The Mid-Hudson Problem Gambling Resource Center is another resource that raises awareness of the risks of problem gambling, connects to families to help, and advocates for those in need. Leilani Yizar-Reid is a team leader at the center.

“We want you to understand that if you are struggling with gambling, there are no barriers to care,” Yizar-Reid said. “If you are struggling to pay for services, we will cover the cost.”

Empire City Casino is also hoping to soon operate as a full commercial casino. The state legislature is expected to allow New York State to issue available licenses later this week. This means that there will be live dealers on the floor for black jack, roulette, and so on. The resources mentioned Wednesday will also, of course, be available to the new influx of customers if it’s needed.

There’s also a 24 hour-hotline where problem gamblers can dial seven days a week and 365 days a year to call if they need immediate help. That number is 1-877-8-HOPENY.