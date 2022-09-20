NEW YORK (PIX11) — Exactly five years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, much of the U.S. territory was once again in darkness early Tuesday, after Hurricane Fiona battered the island.

Fiona’s fury dumped some 30 inches of water on Puerto Rico late Sunday and caused a blackout that, at one point, left the entire island without power. At least two people were killed, and nearly 1,000 more were rescued from the floodwaters and the mudslides triggered by the deluge. As of early Tuesday, Fiona was barreling toward Turks and Caicos.

The storm struck as the island was still recovering from a lashing by Hurricane Maria five years ago. Approximately 3,000 people died in that hurricane, and blue tarps still covered the damaged roofs of some 3,000 homes as Fiona blew through a half-decade later.

The second round of devastation left New Yorkers, including those with relatives in Puerto Rico, concerned, but resolved to lend a hand.

New York is dispatching 100 state troopers to aid recovery efforts, and utility teams are also ready to respond. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army are accepting donations of supplies to be sent to the island, while local businesses have also pledged aid.