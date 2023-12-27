NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers can sound off on the MTA’s congestion pricing plan in a series of public hearings scheduled for next year.

The four public hearings will be hybrid — both virtual and in-person. People can express their support or concerns. The hearings will take place on:

Thursday, Feb. 29 at 6 p.m.

Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m.

Monday, March 4 at 10 a.m.

Monday, March 4 at 6 p.m.

All public hearings will be held in person at the MTA Headquarters located on 2 Broadway, on the 20th Floor inside the William J. Ronan Board Room.

Those who want to register to speak at these hearings will need to sign up online or call 646-252-6777. Registration opens one week before the start time of each hearing date and then the registration will close 30 minutes after the start of the hearing.

The approved congestion pricing plan was announced earlier in December. It will impose a $15 toll on passenger cars entering Manhattan below 60th Street. There would be a 75% discount overnight and a $5 rebate for cars entering from the Lincoln and Holland tunnels.

The MTA will put together a toll schedule with proposed rates before the public hearings begin in February. The MTA board will then vote on a start date.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.