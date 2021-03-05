Public advocate unveils ‘Renewed Deal’ to help struggling New Yorkers, shows effects of Cuomo scandals

NEW YORK — On Thursday, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams took his annual speech assessing the city government’s programs online.

It’s called the State of the People Address, and this year it went from being an hour-long assessment of how the city can improve residents’ daily lives to being a day-long set of presentations online by activists, experts, and officials on ways to invest in raising the quality of life for New Yorkers.

It featured a plan called The Renewed Deal, but it also ended up shining a spotlight on how the scandals surrounding Gov. Andrew Cuomo could jeopardize help for New Yorkers.

The all-day State of the People forum wrapped up with an early evening speech by Williams. It formally laid out the programs of the Renewed Deal, which is the 21st century update of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal.

That large-scale public spending program helped to pull the country out of the Depression in the 1930s. Williams said in an interview that it’s a model for current economic hard times.

“We see that it was investment, and not austerity that got us out,” said Williams. “We’ve put forth a very ambitious plan that was similar to what was put forth 90 years ago, and also similar to 90 years ago, it’s ambitious, but not hypothetical.”

In his speech — part of which was pre-recorded and pre-produced — Williams went to places connected to New Deal expenditures to call for Renewed Deal investments.

He referred to First Houses, the first public housing development in the country, to call for more affordable housing now. He featured Brooklyn Tech High School, which was built in part with New Deal funding, to call for better public education.

Among other demands, the Renewed Deal calls for increased public transportation, green infrastructure improvements, and greater public safety.

However, the Renewed Deal costs money. That led Williams, in his interview with PIX11 News previewing the State of the People Address, to talk about Albany and the scandals surrounding Cuomo.

“The instability, to put it euphemistically, that is there now is of concern,” Williams said, “when we have to pass the most pivotal budget that we have ever seen.”

The state budget is due next month, and many in Albany are counting on generous federal stimulus money to help fund it.

Williams, himself a former strong candidate for lieutenant governor, acknowledged that he sounds like a candidate, but he said that he’s running right now for re-election as public advocate only.

However, with the governor’s problems causing some legislators to talk about changes in office, Williams said that they can best help themselves by focusing on people’s needs now.

“If there was ever a time to do your best to do that,” he said, “this is the budget to do that, the budget to invest in New York.”