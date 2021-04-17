Protests continue in NYC after Wright, Toledo killings, Floyd trial

WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK — A rally for Duante Wright is being held for Saturday evening in Washington Square Park, with a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m.

Demonstrations against police brutality are becoming a regular occurrence in New York City and around the country.

The NYPD is bracing for big protests as the Derek Chauvin trial comes to a close. The criminal trial of former police officer Chauvin, who knelt on George Floyds neck for almost nine minutes, enters closing arguments Monday. Unscheduled days off for officers as the verdict draws nearer.

Meanwhile, former police officer Kim Potter is out on bail following her arrest for mistaking her gun for her Taser in the fatal shooting of 20-year old Duante Wright.

Social justice advocates are now zeroing in on how Chicago officials consistently changed the narrative over officer Eric Stillman’s fatal shooting of 13-year old Adam Toledo. That plus transcripts of the grand jury in the Daniel Prude case.

The protest Saturday evening is expected to be peaceful. Demonstrators were asked to bring flowers. There is a noticeable police presence in and around the park.