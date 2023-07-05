MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (PIX11) — Hundreds of passengers had to walk back to the train station after a problem occurred with the rails on Wednesday morning near Maplewood, New Jersey.

NJ Transit reported two stalled trains serving the Essex, Morris Line, and the Gladstone Branch. Crews could be seen working on the problem.

“When it happens honestly, there’s nothing you can do. You wait it out,” said commuter Olanna Njibe.

Riders were offered transportation on buses near the Maplewood Station.

“If you have the apps, you can find out what time the next train is coming and what you can catch,” said commuter Sandra Njibe.

Commuters say they all have to be ready for anything and communication is essential.

Adam Reich, a NJ Transit commuter, has been caught up in many problems and issues over the years. He’s calling for the agency to bring back the customer advocate and a centralized point of contact for customers.

“Having a dedicated group of riders that speak up, that makes a world of difference,” Reich said.

The cause of the power issue is still being investigated.