Priest remembers the months of volunteer work after 9/11

FILE – In this March 16, 2018, photo, One World Trade Center towers above St. Paul’s Chapel in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

As we mark 20 years since the terror attacks on 9/11 this weekend, Lyndon Harris recalls every detail of that tragic day.

He was a priest at St. Paul’s Chapel, located at Broadway and Fulton Street. The church serves as a house of prayer for everyone at their time of need. On September 11th, it became a safe haven for many New Yorkers following the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center.

He, along with a few colleagues, brought about 60 preschoolers from the 3rd floor of their office building to safety just before the first tower came crashing down.

Through all the destruction throughout lower Manhattan, St. Paul’s Chapel remained intact with the spire still standing.

Harris knew he had a big job to do. In over eight and a half months, they served over a half a million meals and provided other resources to those in need.

It was a full-scale operation. Harris spent over 240 days going between St. Paul’s Chapel and ground zero helping first responders and other volunteers. But he didn’t realize the toll it would have on his health.

He found his way through the power of forgiveness. Now 20 years later, Harris is no longer a member of the clergy, but he vows to fulfill his life’s mission to help others through his work as a forgiveness teacher and collaborates with the Stanford forgiveness project.