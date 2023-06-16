QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Pride Night usually brings luck to the Mets and this night was no exception, they beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1.

It was the thrill of a lifetime for drag performer Jan Sport, a 30-year-old from Old Bridge, NJ who sang the national anthem at the seventh annual pride night at Citi Field. Sport has appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars and is a huge Mets fan.

“To do this is such a full circle moment,” Jan Sport, the drag performer, told PIX11 News. “My grandfather recently passed and I felt he was watching, I was very nervous, but I felt very taken care of,” Sport added.

It seems practically everyone, even canine companions, were sporting rainbow pride flags, fans, and T-shirts to show their support for the LGBTQ community.

There has been a slight decrease in hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community in New York City this past year.

According to the NYPD, there have been 29 hate crimes based on sexual orientation this year through June 11 compared to 33 for the same time Last year, a 4% drop. But still, there’s concern from the LGBT network.

“Pride Night is very important because unfortunately, we see a rise in these attacks across the country,” J.R Cehonsky, the Queens Regional Director of the LGBT Network, told PIX11 News.

To many Mets fans, pride night always brings luck to the beloved, yet currently beleaguered team, and this night was looking like no exception.

“Just because you are part of LGBTQ+ [community], doesn’t mean you don’t like sports,” Ashley Figueroa, a Mets fan, told PIX11 News.

Another Mets fan, Hunter Austin, added: “I just love the inclusivity. Sports is designed to bring people together and that should include everyone,” he added.